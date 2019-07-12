Vinayakumar is MRPL refinery director

M Vinayakumar has taken charge as the director, Refinery, MRPL.

He has been appointed to the post Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Vinayakumar graduated as a mechanical engineer from Cochin University of Science and Technology in 1982. Subsequently, he completed his Diploma in Management. He began his career in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in 1982.

Later, he joined MRPL as a manager (project) in 1993. He handled various responsibilities in different departments like projects, engineering, technical services etc over the years and became Group General Manager (In charge-Refinery), before being appointed as director, Refinery.