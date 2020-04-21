Violation of social distancing rules: Case against shop owner

Bantwal town police registered a case against a shop owner and others for violating social distancing rules and obstructing government officials from discharging their duty.

A team of officials including the environment engineer of Bantwal Town Municipality, his driver and police from Bantwal town police station noticed that people had gathered in front of a shop at Barekadu, violating social distancing norms.

Shop owner Rafeeq ignored the warning by officials and the lockdown guidelines. Meanwhile, a customer took sides with the shop owner and threatened the car driver of the town municipality.

A case was registered against Rafeeq, Haneef, Badru, Haris, Imthiyaz, Khader and Rehmath under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation).