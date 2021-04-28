Virajpet govt hospital to be converted into Covid Care Centre, says DC

As the Covid-19 cases are rising in the district, the government hospital in Virajpet will be converted into a Covid Care Centre and will be reserved for Covid-19 patients. There will be no admission for other patients, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

She was speaking after visiting the government hospital on Wednesday.

The number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise in the taluk as well, she noted.

The government hospital in Virajpet is facilitated with oxygen supply and 50 Covid-19 patients can be treated at a time. Oxygen supply will be provided to the additional beds if the number of patients increases. If needed, the patients will be shifted to Covid Care Centre in Madikeri, added Charulata.

People who want to consult doctors for non-Covid ailments may visit the Primary Health Centre in Gonikoppa or the PHC at Kakotuparambu. The vaccination centre in the premises of Virajpet Government hospital will be shifted to St Annamma School premises, said the deputy commissioner.

In case of emergencies, such as accidents, the people should directly go to the district hospital in Madikeri, she said.

Charulata Somal directed Town Panchayat chief officer Hema Kumar to conduct Covid-19 tests of people who have shifted to the town from other states and districts.

She told hospital medical officer Dr Vishwanath Simpi to make alternative arrangements for the patients undergoing dialysis at the hospital. She later visited St Annamma School.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, DHO Dr Mohan, tahsildar Yoganand and others were present.

The deputy commissioner also visited the vaccination centre at the Community Health Centre in Gonikoppa.

Holding a discussion with taluk health officer Dr Yathiraj and CHC medical officer Dr Greeshma, she gathered information on vaccinations. She told officials to ensure the availability of vaccines.

Dr Yathiraj said that per day, 120 to 150 people are availing vaccines.

Congress leader blames district administration

District Congress spokesperson Kechamada Saritha Poonacha alleged that the district administration of Kodagu has completely failed in implementing effective measures to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said that the Covid-19 patients are not getting the necessary facilities at the designated Covid-19 hospital. The patients themselves have expressed their disappointment on the same, Satitha said and urged the district administration to do the needful.

“Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal was the CEO of Kodagu Zilla Panchayat earlier. Hence, the people expected her to perform well after she came to the district as deputy commissioner. But, the expectations were not met. The state government’s failure in containing Covid-19 has reflected on the district administration,” she said.

Saritha urged the district administration to open isolation centres in every taluk.

All residential schools should be converted into Covid Care Centres, she added.