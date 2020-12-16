Virajpet Town Panchayat meeting held after 2 years

The meeting of Virajpet Town Panchayat was held under the presidentship of T R Sushmitha for the first time, two years after the election to the council of the TP.

Member C K Prithviraj alleged that there are mistakes in the agenda sent to the members.

The meeting was convened when the tahsildar was the administrator of the Town Panchayat. The decision taken during the tenure of the administration cannot be accepted, he added.

Member M K Dechamma said that water is not supplied to Mogaragalli residents and that measures should be initiated to supply the water at the earliest.

Member Ranji Poonaccha alleged that the streetlights in the town are defunct. The contractor for the maintenance of streetlights should be changed.

The members said that the area of Virajpet Town Panchayat should be expanded. With the inclusion of Bittangala, Ambatti, Maggula Chembebellur, Betoli and Arji villages, the income generated by the panchayat can be increased.