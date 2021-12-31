Virtual conference on changes in hospitality sector held

Srinivas University College of Hotel Management and Tourism organised a national-level virtual conference on the theme, “Changing trends and challenges faced by hospitality, tourism, education and management in the present pandemic,” at the college campus recently.

Ritesh G Ail, Director, Food and Beverages, Sheraton Grand Chennai, Resort and Spa inaugurated the programme and highlighted the major changes in the sectors of tourism and hospitality. He highlighted the steps taken by hotels to cope with the uncertainty.

Prof Varghese Johnson, St Joseph’s Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Pala, Kerala and Prof Priyadhersini S, Psychologist, Srinivas University, College of Allied Health Sciences also addressed the gathering. Srinivas University Vice Chancellor Dr P S Aithal released the abstract books and conference proceedings on the occasion.