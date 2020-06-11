Virtual rallies by BJP starting from June 14

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise 'virtual' district-level rallies on social media after June 14, BJP district president Sudarshan Moodbidri said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a press conference held at the party office in the city. Sudarshan said that the rallies would be addressing various audience groups such as farmers, members of women self-help groups and so on.

“The MLAs from BJP will lead rallies in their respective constituencies,” he said.

The main rally 'Karnataka Jana Samvada' will be on Facebook and YouTube channels of Karnataka BJP on June 14 (6 pm). The rallies are being organised to coincide with the second-year rule of BJP-led government at the centre. The achievements of the government will be conveyed to the public through these rallies.

The rally will be aired live on various television channels as well. The main speech will be delivered by BJP National President J P Nadda. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel will preside. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take part.

Lakhs of BJP workers and the general public will join the rally through social media platforms. Another similar rally as a part of 'Karnataka Jana Samvada' will be held in Karnataka in the near future.

Sudarshan appealed to the public to take part in the rally by visiting Facebook and YouTube channels of Karnataka BJP.

MUDA (Mangalore Urban Development Authority) Chairman Ravishankar Mijar, leaders Sudhir Shetty Kannur, Jagadish Shenava and Randeep Kanchan were present during the press meet.