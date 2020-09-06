Virtual Teachers’ Day celebration at St Aloysius College

Teachers’ Day is reminiscent of all those teachers who influence our lives profoundly and bring back nostalgic and sweet memories. A good teacher can inspire, ignite the imagination and instil a love of learning, said students.

The Covid-19 pandemic might have shaken up the world, but teachers have shown their resoluteness to tackle even this problem with their expert skills at innovation and their tenacity to impart knowledge even in the most trying situations.

Enthusiasm and festivity marked the Teachers’ Day celebration at St Aloysius P U College this year too, despite the new normal, which is proof of how much the teachers are appreciated.

A short virtual celebration, through a pre-recorded video, was organised for the teachers by the students, in which they engaged themselves in unbridled capacity to shower love, admiration and respect to their teachers through song, dance and by conveying regards from their homes.

Principal Rev Fr Clifford Sequeira, greeted the staff of SAPUC and also lauded the teachers for their commitment to education, dedication and sincere efforts.

He also encouraged the teachers to draw out the best in their students.

Students’ council leaders Vandana Bhaskar, Blanch Rodrigues and Sasha Lobo spoke on the occasion.