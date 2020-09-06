Virtual Teachers’ Day observed at St Aloysius College

Virtual Teachers’ Day celebration at St Aloysius College

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 06 2020, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 23:32 ist
Students of St Aloysius PU College sent messages to their teachers virtually.

Teachers’ Day is reminiscent of all those teachers who influence our lives profoundly and bring back nostalgic and sweet memories. A good teacher can inspire, ignite the imagination and instil a love of learning, said students.

The Covid-19 pandemic might have shaken up the world, but teachers have shown their resoluteness to tackle even this problem with their expert skills at innovation and their tenacity to impart knowledge even in the most trying situations.

Enthusiasm and festivity marked the Teachers’ Day celebration at St Aloysius P U College this year too, despite the new normal, which is proof of how much the teachers are appreciated. 

A short virtual celebration, through a pre-recorded video, was organised for the teachers by the students, in which they engaged themselves in unbridled capacity to shower love, admiration and respect to their teachers through song, dance and by conveying regards from their homes.

Principal Rev Fr Clifford Sequeira, greeted the staff of SAPUC and also lauded the teachers for their commitment to education, dedication and sincere efforts.

He also encouraged the teachers to draw out the best in their students.

Students’ council leaders Vandana Bhaskar, Blanch Rodrigues and Sasha Lobo spoke on the occasion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

St Aloysius PU College
Teachers’ Day
virtual celebration
Mangaluru
Covid-19 pandemic

What's Brewing

Stone masonry in govt buildings set to be history

Stone masonry in govt buildings set to be history

Coronavirus and the flu: A looming double threat

Coronavirus and the flu: A looming double threat

Life in the IPL Covid-19 bio bubble

Life in the IPL Covid-19 bio bubble

These doctors are killing it on social media

These doctors are killing it on social media

 