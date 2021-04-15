Virtual trading contest Manipal Trading League to start April 19

The Economics and Finance Society of Manipal (ESoM) Of Manipal Institute of Technology will organise its flagship virtual trading competition—the Manipal Trading League from April 19.

Those who wish to take part have to register with an entry fee of Rs 49 and the winner will have a chance to win prizes from a cash pool of Rs 5,000. All are eligible to take part in the competition once the entry fee is paid. The participants will need a mobile phone and internet to participate along with StockGro app. The contest starts April 19, 9.35 am and ends May 8, 3.25 pm, said ESoM President Yashvardhan Kandoi.

Participants are allowed to trade only on the NSE market available on the platform—specifically, Nifty 50 and Nifty 200 stocks and trade only from Monday to Friday from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm. Trading only in equities is allowed and derivatives/futures and options prohibited. Further, trading in any sort of cryptocurrencies is prohibited. Once the registration ends, the participants may use the invite code "MIT" and log in to the StockGro platform, he explained.

There will be weekly updates from ESoM on the behaviour of the market during the week on our Instagram page. Additionally, a weekly leader board will be displayed with the top participants each week, again on the Instagram page. There will be a workshop on the stock market and investing during the competition.

Any orders placed after the market hours will be in a pending state and will get executed only after the league starts, at the price at which the league starts. The registration for the event is on Dare to Compete (D2C), which is a specialized platform for event registrations, Kandoi added.