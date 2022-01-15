'Vishwaprabha' award for Girish Kasaravalli

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jan 15 2022, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2022, 02:38 ist
Samskriti Vishwa Prathishtana, Udupi, will confer the 'Vishwaprabha' award on director Girish Kasaravalli, said Prathishtana convener H P Raviraj. 

The award will be conferred at MGM College in Udupi on January 31. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

The award is instituted by Udupi Vishwanath Shenoy and Prabhavathi Shenoy to felicitate artistes in recognition of their contributions to the promotion of Kannada and culture. 

