'Vishwaprabha' award for Girish Kasaravalli

Samskriti Vishwa Prathishtana, Udupi, will confer the 'Vishwaprabha' award on director Girish Kasaravalli, said Prathishtana convener H P Raviraj.
The award will be conferred at MGM College in Udupi on January 31. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation.
The award is instituted by Udupi Vishwanath Shenoy and Prabhavathi Shenoy to felicitate artistes in recognition of their contributions to the promotion of Kannada and culture.
