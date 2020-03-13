Vision document aims to make MU one among Top 10 varsities

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Mangala Alumni Association (MAA) submitted Vision Document, focussing on achieving excellence, to Mangalore University (MU) Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya on Wednesday.

‘’The first-ever Vision Document, in history of universities in India, was submitted to the VC with an objective to help the MU emerge as one among the Top 10 universities in India,” MAA’s vision committee Head Venu Sharma said.

He told mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan on Thursday that a survey of students had revealed that their choice of university should have the best faculty, infrastructure and placement.

Thus the vision document, in four parts, focuses on achieving a synergy between the 27 departments and has clear vision and road map to excel. The documents emphasis on the need of new concept and courses like ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Drone Technology’, ‘Artificial Intelligence’, ‘MBA in Politics (Public Administration)’, ‘Fishers Management’ and ‘Finishing School’.

‘’The university needs a think tank group that also includes stake holders,’’ he stressed.

‘Act as mentor’

MAA President Dinesh Kumar Alva said the alumni association would act as mentor and was willing to work as hand-holding team in implementing new ideas.

There is a need to bridge the gap between courses offered and the jobs market, deal with the challenges of implementing new education policy among others.

The document also talks of launching a ‘MU App’, sports academy, training and innovation centre, adopting best practices of IIM, UNESCO among others.

Venu Sharma said the Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya appreciated the efforts that went into the conceptualisation of Vision Document. He sought a week’s time in order to study the document’s recommendations on helping the university emerge as an institution of excellence.

Committee members Madhusoodhan Bhat, Deviprabha Alva, Shamprasad V R, P L Dharma, Prabhakar Neermarga, Ganesh Sanjeev among others were also present during the submission of vision document.