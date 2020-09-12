Vitla Pindi observed sans devotees in Udupi

Amid Covid-19 scare restrictions and rain, the temple town observed Vitla Pindi, also called Mosaru Kudike, without devotees.

The celebrations lacked the usual vibrancy and vigour experienced by the devotees.

Normally, the second day of Srikrishna Janmashtami celebrations would witness the surge of the oceanic crowd and the fervour of devotion engulfed all over Car Street and the temple town.

The aroma of bliss and devotional enchantment from the people gathered was missing, although the temple and Mutt staff tried adding colours that augmented the spirit of celebrations.

Officials from the district administration and the police were at the spot, to ensure that the Covid restrictions were not violated while observing Vitla Pindi. All the entrances to Car Street were closed and people were restricted from having the Darshna of the Lord from Kanakana Kindi from noon onwards.

Admar Mutt seer Sri Eshapriya Theertha Swami offered prayers to Lord Krishna seated inside the chariot that was pulled by the staff from the temple and Mutt.

In the midst of the uncanny situation, the seers were trying to fulfil the requirements of the traditional rituals. At the onset, it was a completely ritualistic celebration lacking the real feel of the carnival.

The shepherd community people in the temple, dressed with husks and painted bare chest, gathered before the erected poles to break the earthen pots that were hung. The pots were filled with either saffron, curds and milk or coloured water.

To follow the tradition, only one or two ‘Veshas’ were permitted and the uniqueness found on Car Street was the cattle of the Mutt wandering all over and making an attempt to fill the gap due to the absence of devotees.

Admar Mutt senior pontiff Sri Vishwapriya Theertha Swami, Kaniyur Mutt seer Sri Vidyawallabha Theertha Swami, Palimar Mutt seer Sri Vidyadheesha Theertha Swami, Krishnapur Mutt Vidyasagara Theertha Swami, Sode Vadiraja Mutt seer Vishwavallabha Theertha Swami and Pejwar Mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami were among others who walked alongside the chariot.

The representative procession led by Paryaya Admar seer concluded after dipping the idol at the temple pond 'Madhwa Sarovara' followed by the holy dip by the gathered people.

Vamana Shenoy, who runs his grocery shop in the vicinity, told DH that the people are seeing such colourless pale celebrations for the first time and it was sad that Covid-19 has overshadowed the celebration, which is the cynosure of all festivities held in the Mutt, apart from Paryaya.