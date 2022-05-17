Vittal police arrest two for assault

Vittal police arrest two for assault

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 17 2022, 22:00 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 23:02 ist

The Vittal police have arrested two youth for assaulting one Girish, a resident of Adyanadka and Rakshith Kumar from Maira village.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said the arrested youth were identified as K Mahammed Shareef (33) from Somwarpet in Kodagu district and Sadiq (20) from Vittal.

A group of people had allegedly assaulted the duo at Karaveera bus shelter at Kepu village in Bantwal taluk on May 14 night. 

Vittal police had registered a case under sections 504, 324, 143, 147, 148, 307 and 149 of the IPC.

The police said that a search is on to nab the remaining accused men.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vittal police
Assault
two youth arrested

What's Brewing

ASHA: India's foot soldiers in battle for public health

ASHA: India's foot soldiers in battle for public health

Indian-American student choked, later suspended

Indian-American student choked, later suspended

Paralysed woman’s eyelid gnawed at by ‘rats’ in Kota

Paralysed woman’s eyelid gnawed at by ‘rats’ in Kota

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Final preparations under way

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Final preparations under way

'Tesla cars, Bluetooth locks vulnerable to hackers'

'Tesla cars, Bluetooth locks vulnerable to hackers'

Landslides snap road, rail links across Northeast

Landslides snap road, rail links across Northeast

 