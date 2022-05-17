Vittal police arrest two for assault

The Vittal police have arrested two youth for assaulting one Girish, a resident of Adyanadka and Rakshith Kumar from Maira village.
Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said the arrested youth were identified as K Mahammed Shareef (33) from Somwarpet in Kodagu district and Sadiq (20) from Vittal.
A group of people had allegedly assaulted the duo at Karaveera bus shelter at Kepu village in Bantwal taluk on May 14 night.
Vittal police had registered a case under sections 504, 324, 143, 147, 148, 307 and 149 of the IPC.
The police said that a search is on to nab the remaining accused men.
