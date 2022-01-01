Vivekananda Vrukshalaya with over 500 saplings inaugurated

Vivekananda Vrukshayalaya with over 500 saplings, planted according to the 'Miyawaki model', in Ramakrishna Mutt, was inaugurated by Padma Shri awardee Tulasi Gowda on Saturday.

Already one Miyawaki model urban forest was developed on the premises of the Mutt in the past. Now, Vivekananda Vrukshalaya is another urban forest.

Tulasi Gowda, addressing the gathering, said, "I used to love plants since the beginning. I have nurtured and planted all varieties of saplings."

Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman Ravishankar Mijar said that in the next one-and-half-years, MUDA has plans to develop 50 lakes in its jurisdiction.

Already, the development of 20 lakes has been taken up. There are proposals to develop parks at 83 locations in the city, he added.

"MUDA is planning to develop Miyawaki model parks at 10 locations. We have noticed dwindling greenery in eight wards. There is a need to increase greenery in all wards in the MCC limits," he said.

Former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik said that Tulasi Gowda has shown how to remain close with nature.

Ramakrishna Mutt president Swami Jithakamananda and others were present.