Vocational Excellence Award for teacher

Rotary International of Indiranagar in Bengaluru, has selected Government High School, Nada, headteacher Yakub Koyyur for Vocational Excellence Award for the year 2022.
Yakub has the credit of setting up a mathematics lab at the government school in Nada.
Through activities, he has made mathematics easy for the students.
The award will be conferred in Bengaluru on January 10.
