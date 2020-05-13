Voice behind covid audio message hails from Sullia

The mobilephone users are familiar with the coronavirus audio message as a caller tune to create awareness among masses about the pandemic. The voice behind this message hails from Markanja in Sullia of Dakshina Kannada district.

Tintu Mol, daughter of T V Joseph and Alice Joseph, is a voice-over artiste. Tintu Mol’s voice has been used for the audio message.

After completing her studies in Sullia and Mangaluru, she left for JNU, Delhi, to pursue her post-graduation in international studies. After her studies, she became a full-time voice-over artiste.

Dr Purushotham Bilimale, JNU Kannada Study Centre Chairman asked her to give Kannada voice-over and asked to meet Saravu Krishna Bhat. She was selected in the voice test for the audio message.

As Tintu had fluency in Malayalam, she was selected for the audio message in both Malayalam and Kannada.

Tintu Mol said, “It was Dr Purushotham Bilimale who introduced me to Saravu Krishna Bhat, which opened doors of opportunities for me. I am proud that I was part of this covid awareness message. People have also started recognising me.”

Tinu has a rare hold over both Kannada and Malayalam languages, said Saravu Krishna Bhat.