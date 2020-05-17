Volunteers clear garbage, weeds

Cleanliness drive was carried out on both sides of the road from Deepa Nursing Home to Bypass Road in the town.

The drive was carried out by Jilla Sahodaratva Mahila Sangha in association with members of various organisations. All the weeds that were grown on either side of the road was cleared.

Heaps of trash that were dumped on the sides of the road were also cleaned.

"It is our responsibility to maintain cleanliness in our surroundings," said BSP district president K T Radhakrishna.

In spite of appealing to the City Municipal Council, no action was initiated to clear the garbage dumped beside the road. Hence, members of various organisations joined hands to clear the garbage and weeds grown beside the road.