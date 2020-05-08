Volunteers, officers spread awareness on Covid-19

Volunteers, officers spread awareness on Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 08 2020, 20:04 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 20:12 ist

NSS programme coordinator, officers and volunteers of Yenepoya University, undeterred by the lockdown, have been spreading awareness among the public and students about Covid-19 with the help of video, posters and online training programmes.

Online training to 1,200 NSS volunteers of Yenepoya University (YU) was inaugurated by YU Vice Chancellor Dr M Vijayakumar. The programme provided information on the origin, spread, preventive measures on Covid-19 and the importance of using Aarogya Sethu application. 

Programme coordinator Dr Ashwini Shetty was also invited as a resource person to colleges of Mysore University and Mangalore University in order to conduct an online webinar on preventive measures for Covid-19 and also on the topic - Women’s health, wellness programme and stress management during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Students of pharmacy, allied health science, degree college, Ayurveda and dental colleges created posters and a short film on Covid-19.

Programme coordinator and programme officers of the university donated 400kg rice and other food items and groceries to 60 poor families at Kannagudde and to the housekeeping staff.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
spreading awareness
COVID-19
Yenepoya University
NSS programme coordinator
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

 