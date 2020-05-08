Volunteers, officers spread awareness on Covid-19

NSS programme coordinator, officers and volunteers of Yenepoya University, undeterred by the lockdown, have been spreading awareness among the public and students about Covid-19 with the help of video, posters and online training programmes.

Online training to 1,200 NSS volunteers of Yenepoya University (YU) was inaugurated by YU Vice Chancellor Dr M Vijayakumar. The programme provided information on the origin, spread, preventive measures on Covid-19 and the importance of using Aarogya Sethu application.

Programme coordinator Dr Ashwini Shetty was also invited as a resource person to colleges of Mysore University and Mangalore University in order to conduct an online webinar on preventive measures for Covid-19 and also on the topic - Women’s health, wellness programme and stress management during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Students of pharmacy, allied health science, degree college, Ayurveda and dental colleges created posters and a short film on Covid-19.

Programme coordinator and programme officers of the university donated 400kg rice and other food items and groceries to 60 poor families at Kannagudde and to the housekeeping staff.