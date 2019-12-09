Voters voted for stable govt: Ravi

The voters have exercised their franchise for a stable government in byelections. The voters have given priority to political stability, said District In-charge Minister and BJP General Secretary C T Ravi.

Speaking during Vijayotsava at Azad Park Circle on Monday, he said, “The JD(S) and Congress leaders had appealed to the voters to reject disqualified MLAs. The voters have taught Congress and JD(S) a befitting lesson in the election.”

He added, “Congress won only two seats while JD(S) failed to open an account in the byelections. BJP had not won the election in Mandya so far. Now, the BJP has opened its account in K R Pete. JD(S) had considered Mandya as its stronghold, which has been proved wrong by Sumalatha in the Lok Sabha election.

“BJP candidate Dr Sudhakar has won by a huge margin at Chikkaballapura. The BJP workers from Chikkamagaluru had campaigned there. Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy were daydreaming of forming an alliance of JD(S) and Congress after the election. The byelections result has put an end to their games,” he said.