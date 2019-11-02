VP stresses need to promote, protect mother tongue

A government should promote mother tongue as a medium of instruction, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu said.

Naidu was delivering 17th convocation address at NITK, Surathkal.

The VP said children can learn any number of languages, but promoting and protecting mother tongue should be a priority. Language should unite us for inclusive and sustainable development.

‘’We must teach children multiple languages in order to widen their horizon of knowledge,” he said and added that other languages should not be disrespected while promoting mother tongue.

Calling upon the people to develop character, caliber, capacity and conduct in life, he said these four ‘C’s are yardstick for success.

Unfortunately, many leaders have given priority to caste, community, cash and criminality in their life, he added

“Abrogation of Article 370 aims at bringing in unity in the country. It was an administrative action for maintaining country’s integrity when our neighbour country is promoting terrorism and crippling Indian economy,” Naidu said.

Private investment

He said there was a scope for private sector to invest and promote R&D in universities, academic institutions and so on

He urged private sector to create a corpus fund under CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities to fund research projects that have societal benefits.

Naidu stressed on the need to bridge gap between the theory and practice and promote research in a big way. He urged institutions to network with R&D labs within India and abroad, revamp syllabus to promote creativity, a spirit of enquiry among students.

He said there is a need to introduce effective teaching-learning approaches such as entrepreneurial education, project-based learning to impart skills of teamwork and out-of-the box thinking.

In order to provide holistic education to students, it is essential to combine education with co-curricular activities, including community service. Skill India, Swacch Bharath and DBT is not a political programme but aimed at the country’s progress.

Naidu said digital technology has helped in tackling corruption and transforming governance by making it more transparent.

More than 1.20 lakh gram panchayats have already been connected by optical fiber network.

He urged NITs and universities in the country to come up with a ‘vision document’ to achieve highest academic standards, including high quality research in the next 5 to 10 years.

The institutions should give up ‘business-as-usual’ approach, change the status quo and strive to be among the global top rankers, he stressed.

Board of Governors Chairman Prof K Balaveera Reddy presided over the programme.