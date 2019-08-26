Waive education loan of students: Palimaru seer

The state government should waive the education loan availed by students keeping in mind their future, Paryaya Palimaru Mutt seer Vidyadheesha Swami said on Monday.

The pontiff was addressing the gathering after distributing scholarships to meritorious students at a programme organised jointly by Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt Paryaya Palimaru Mutt and Yakshagana Kalaranga Vidyaposhak at Rajangan in Sri Krishna Mutt.

The seer said just like the way government gives priority to farmers, it should focus on students keeping their interests in mind.

Yakshagana Kalaranga has been providing financial assistance to poor meritorious students. Students after securing employment help other poor students in turns through Yakshagana Kalaranga Vidyaposhak.

He said it is not right on the part of the state to close down government schools. “The government should take the responsibility of the students to ensure that all of them get quality education.”

Former minister Pramod Madhwaraj said, “There is economic slow down in the world. Youth are losing their jobs. Parents who avail education loan to help their children to pursue studies are unable to pay the loan owing to the increasing unemployment. The government should waive the education loans of unemployed youth.”

Financial assistance

G Shankar Family Trust Chairman G Shankar presided. Financial assistance of Rs 85 lakh was distributed among 1,150 students on the occasion. Adamaru Mutt junior pontiff Eshapriya Swamiji inaugurated the programme.