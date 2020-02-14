Waive loans borrowed by fishermen community, demand MLA Bhat and MP Karandlaje

A delegation, led by MLA Raghupathi Bhat, MP Shobha Karandlaje and entrepreneur G Shankar, met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and demanded maximum compensation for the missing fishermen of the ill-fated Suvarna Thribhuja fishing boat.

They also demanded waiving of loans borrowed by fishermen community.

The delegation urged the chief minister to announce a special package for the integrated development of coastal districts in the State Budget. The confusion over waiving of loans borrowed by the fishermen should be cleared. The subsidy on diesel for the fishermen has not been released for the last five months. The subsidy amount should be released at the beginning of every month, demanded members.

They also demanded comprehensive policy for fishing and release of funds for the construction of houses under Mastyashraya scheme for fishermen. The chief minister responded positively for the demand and promised to initiate measures at the earliest.

The leaders said that they had demanded the CM to earmark Rs 5 crore to start Agriculture College on the campus of Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Brahmavar. The government in 2010 had directed to release the amount for the college. As the fund was not released, the project is pending. The CM in turn promised to earmark fund for the same.

The MLA said as Brahmavar is a fast growing town in Udupi Assembly constituency, there is a need to upgrade Brahmavar as TMC by including Handadi, Chantaru, Varamballi and Haradi gram panchayats.

These four gram panchayats have population of above 3,000 each. The upgrading of the gram panchayats into TMC will benefit in administration.