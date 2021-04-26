Wakf Board requests people to adhere to guidelines

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 26 2021, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 23:20 ist

People should adhere to the guidelines issued by the state government in the wake of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The norms should be followed in all mosques, madrasas and dargahs, appealed District Wakf Advisory Committee chairman K A Yakub.

He said that the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown normal life out of gear. It is the responsibility of every citizen to follow the Covid-19 related guidelines.

During the holy month of Ramzan, the people of the community should adhere to the guidelines issued by the government, State Wakf Board and the district administration, he said.

The namaz should be performed at home. Social distancing and usage of masks are mandatory. Hands should be washed frequently. Everyone should avail vaccines. The rituals during Ramzan should be kept simple, he added.

