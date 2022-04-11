Walkathon marks World Homoeopathy Day

On the eve of World Homoeopathy Day, a walkathon was organised by Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, from Deralakatte junction to Kuthar junction, to raise awareness regarding the Homoeopathy system of medicine among the general public.

The walkathon was launched by Rev Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College symbolically by releasing a bunch of balloons in the presence of Rev Fr Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrator, Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza Vice Principal, Dr Deepa Pais, Deputy Medical Superintendent and others.

The students and interns of Fr Muller Homoeopathic Medical College presented a street play regarding the beginning of Homoeopathy by its founder Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as World Homoeopathy Day.