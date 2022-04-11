Walkathon marks World Homoeopathy Day

Walkathon marks World Homoeopathy Day

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 11 2022, 02:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 02:37 ist
A walkathon was held from Deralakatte to Kuthar to mark World Homoeopathy Day.

On the eve of World Homoeopathy Day, a walkathon was organised by Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, from Deralakatte junction to Kuthar junction, to raise awareness regarding the Homoeopathy system of medicine among the general public.

The walkathon was launched by Rev Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College symbolically by releasing a bunch of balloons in the presence of Rev Fr Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrator, Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza Vice Principal, Dr Deepa Pais, Deputy Medical Superintendent and others.

The students and interns of Fr Muller Homoeopathic Medical College presented a street play regarding the beginning of Homoeopathy by its founder Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as World Homoeopathy Day.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

World Homoeopathy Day
Walkathon
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

'More explosives' for razing Noida twin towers: Experts

'More explosives' for razing Noida twin towers: Experts

Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis

Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

 