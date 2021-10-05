Walkathon to create awareness on wildlife held

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Oct 05 2021, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 20:55 ist
A walkathon to create awareness on the conservation of wildlife was organised in Madikeri.

Rashtriya Hasiru Pade Eco Club and the State Pollution Control Board organised an awareness walkathon and rally to create awareness on the conservation of wildlife. 

The walkathon was held from Aranya Bhavan to Salumarada Thimmakka Tree Park, covering 4.5 km. 

Kodagu Circle Chief Conservator of Forests Takhat Singh Ranawat said that Wildlife Week is observed to create awareness on the conservation of wild animals.

Everyone should work towards the conservation of forests and wild animals, he added.

College of Forestry, Ponnampet, Dean Dr C G Kushalappa said that there is a need to maintain balance in nature. 

DCF (wildlife division) M Shivaram also spoke. 

Drawing competition in postcard and message writing in postcard, on conservation of wildlife was organised for school children. 

