War against drugs: Police to organise ‘Campus Connect’

In a drive against drug menace in Mangaluru City Commissionerate jurisdiction, Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha said the police would organise Campus Connect programme, after the Ganesha festival.

“Police personnel, including myself, will visit schools and colleges to create awareness against the ill-effects of drugs,” he said while participating in the phone-in-programme organised by Prajavani at DH-PV Editorial Office in Balmatta on Friday.

Public should become warriors against drugs by joining hands with the police and informing the source of supply.

“On Thursday, two ganja peddlers were arrested near Surathkal Railway Station. The police seized 1.20 kg of ganja from the men,” Harsha said.

When Mohammed Ismail from Krishnapura highlighted an increase in ganja menace in Krishnapura and Chokkabettu areas in Surathkal, the Commissioner said, “The police will take stringent action against drug peddlers.”

Caller Vinayak told commissioner that private buses stop at unauthorised bus stops in Hampankatta and Balmatta that caused traffic congestion.

The commissioner in turn promised to streamline the system and ensure that buses halt only at authorised bus stops. On installing CCTV cameras facing the road for business establishments, Commissioner said that as per the Public Safety Act, it is mandatory for business establishments to install one camera at the entrance facing the road.

Through such cameras, the shopkeepers contribute to the safety of the public. As a citizen of the country, it is our duty to respect the law, he stressed.

Divya from Mangaluru alleged that the buses honk unnecessarily on PVS-Karangalpady stretch. The honking and over-speeding of buses put pedestrians at risk, she added.

Senior citizen Narasimha alleged that white paint on the zebra crossing had faded in Hampankatta and other areas. Commissioner said that measures were being taken to repaint the zebra crossing in the city limits.

Push carts

Another resident complained that push carts and street vendors on Market Road were causing a lot of inconveniences to the commuters. “I will direct Traffic police to streamline the system, to ensure that push carts do not cause inconveniences to the riders,” Dr Harsha said.

Another resident complained of traffic congestion at Central Market area due to haphazard parking of trucks, involved in loading and unloading of goods. Harsha promised to convene a meeting and issue guidelines to them. DCP (Law and order) Arunangshu Giri, DCP (Crime and Traffic) Lakshmi Ganesh K, ACP (traffic) Manjunath Shetty and others were present.