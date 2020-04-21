Waste collection vehicle driver injured in scuffle

The driver of a waste collection vehicle was injured in a scuffle with a car driver on Jumma Masjid Road in Uppalli in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday.

The injured is identified as Manjunath and has been admitted to district hospital.

Manjunath had stopped the vehicle for waste collection on the road leading to Jumma Masjid. The driver of a car which came from opposite direction had asked Manjunath to park the vehicle on the side, for movement of the vehicle. This led to a heated argument and assault.

The car driver has been identified as Tamima and was arrested by the police.

Manjunath said, “The car driver had abused me in a filthy language. Later, he assaulted me.’’

A case has been registered by Basavanahalli Police Station.

