'Water adventure sports to be started in Harangi backwaters'

'Water sports to be started in Harangi backwaters'

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Jul 19 2021, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 20:25 ist
Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar visits Harangi reservoir near Kushalnagar.

Measures will be initiated to start water adventure sports in the backwaters of Harangi reservoir, in partnership with private organisations, said Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar.

He paid a visit to Dubare and Harangi. Speaking to reporters, he said that there are plans to develop Kodagu district as a World tourism site. An action plan has been prepared to start heli-tourism in the district.

The government is laying stress on tourism in Kodagu and the works towards the same will be taken up in a phased manner, he said.

Stating that he will pay an official visit to the district soon, the tourism minister gathered details on the water storage level, inflow and outflow of Harangi reservoir, from the irrigation department officials.

Reservoir assistant engineer Siddaraju and others were present.

Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar
Harangi reservoir
water sports
Kodagu

