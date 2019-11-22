Water bell rings in Vasavi School

Responding to the tweet by Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar on the need for the schools to take up the initiative of water bell, Vasavi School has implemented it in Ajjampura.

The bell will ring four times a day to encourage students to drink water. The bells will ring twice before the lunch break and twice after the lunch break.

The children are being advised to drink water from the bottle they bring from home or from the pure water arranged by the school authorities. The teachers have been asked to monitor whether children drink water during the intervals.

Head teacher Rajani said, “After discussing with the school management, water bell system was introduced in the school. Now, children drink water properly.”

“In recent years, we have come across children suffering from urinary infection, dehydration and other health-related ailments. Students have the habit of carrying water bottles to school but instead of drinking water, they tend to take it back home. After the water bell initiative is introduced, the children are more active,” said a teacher, Jaya.

A student, Manoj, said, “We hardly used to drink water in spite of getting it from the home. Now, teachers direct us to drink water during the intervals.”

A parent, Bhagyamma, said, “In the past, my son was not drinking enough water. Now, he finishes the water in his bottle, at the school itself.”