Water bills: Only Rs 9.8 cr collected

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner S Ajith Kumar Hegde said the corporation had collected only Rs 9.8 crore as against the annual target of Rs 35 crore in water bills.

Hegde told reporters that water bills to the tune of Rs 16 crore remained pending from many years.

The commissioner requested water consumers to pay the water bills promptly in order to avoid disconnection.

“We will initiate action as per the rules to disconnect water supply connections in case of failure to pay bills. Teams have been constituted to recover the pending amount and also to check illegal water supply connections. Those who have obtained illegal water connections should submit applications to regularise their connections,” he added.

Water consumers in the city can pay bills online. A water adalat will be held at the MCC premises on October 14, to set right the anomalies in the water bills.

The commissioner warned of initiating action against apartment owners who pump sewage into stormwater drains in the city limits.

The release of rainwater into the stormwater drains and UGD systems is damaging the UGD lines. The apartment owners and commercial buildings should have facility for harvesting the rainwater, he added.

Trade licence

He said those traders who have not applied for trade licenses should apply for the same by October 31.

All those who have applied for renewal of trade licences should visit the health inspectors for collecting the trade licenses.

Walkie-talkie for staff

For the efficient functioning of engineering, health and revenue departments, the city corporation has decided to reintroduce walkie-talkie for its staff. The use of walkie-talkie was abandoned five years ago.

Hegde said walkie-talkies will help in communicating with the personnel in case of an emergency. The civic body has decided to procure 65 sets of walkie-talkies.

Online tax payment

The commissioner said that the MCC is likely to introduce online system of payment of property tax to its citizens by April.