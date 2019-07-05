Water level in Triveni Sangama rises

Rivers, lakes and streams are swelling following heavy rain across Kodagu on Friday.

Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala is almost full. There has been an increase in the water level in River Cauvery.

Intermittent rains lashed Virajpet, Napoklu, Suntikoppa and Kushalnagar. Somwarpet and Shanivarasante witnessed moderate rain.

During the last 24 hours ending on Friday 8.30 am, there has been an average rainfall of 31.99 mm in Kodagu district. Kodagu district received an average of 483.34 mm from January till date. The rainfall during the corresponding period last year was 1,361 mm.

The water-level in Harangi reservoir stood at 2,809.79-feet. The water-level in the dam during the corresponding period last year was 2,850.93 feet.

The inflow of Harangi reservoir has increased to 432 cusecs owing to continuous rain in Madikeri, Mukkodlu, Hattihole and Madapaura regions. The inflow on the same date last year was 1,743 cusecs.