Water level increases in Baje dam

Following good rains, the inflow into Baje dam has increased. River Swarna, which had almost dried up, has sprung back to life. The water-level in the dam stood at 2.70 metres on Tuesday.

MLA Raghupathi Bhat visited the dam on Tuesday and said that the City Municipal Council (CMC) would continue to supply water on a daily basis from Wednesday.

With the decline in water-level in Baje dam, the CMC had resorted to water rationing and was supplying water to the citizens once in six days. The acute water crisis had affected temples and hotels in Udupi.

It may be recalled that volunteers, led by MLA, had taken up shramadan to remove boulders in order to facilitate free flow of water and increase the water level in the dam in May.