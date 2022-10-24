Water, power, education: Aryapu gram panchayat harnesses solar energy for productive activities

In an effort to minimise the use of conventional energy, the Aryapu gram panchayat in Puttur taluk is working on solar energy for various uses.

The gram panchayat has installed a solar-powered pump set for supplying water in a hamlet, uses solar energy for supply of power to the gram panchayat building and its hall and has also set up a solar-powered smart classroom in one of the government schools in its jurisdiction.

The initiative of solar energy started after panchayat development officer Nagesh M took charge in the gram panchayat. He had used a solar pump for water supply at Madanthyar gram panchayat in Belthangady in 2020. The success of the solar pump set in his previous work place prompted him to replicate the idea in the Kolya village of Aryapu gram panchayat. Water is supplied to 86 houses through the solar pump.

“By supplying water through the solar pump, we are saving Rs 19,000 per month for the panchayat. The solar panels were installed at a cost of Rs 4.10 lakh,” he said and added, “We faced the challenge of pumping water during peak monsoon when the region received heavy showers.”

“Under the present system we are able to supply water from 8.30 am to 5 pm. It requires around three-and-a-half hours to fill a 50,000 litre-capacity water tank,” he told DH.

Under funds available from the 15th Finance Commission, the gram panchayat will install a solar-powered pump set at Kallarpe to supply water to the 50,000 litre-capacity overhead tank. As the gram panchayat has been selected for the 'Amrutha Grama Yojane', another solar pump will be installed at Kuria village with the funds released under the scheme.

“At present, water is supplied from 28 borewells in Aryapu village. We are installing eight solar pumps under the Jal Jeevan Mission after availing special permission from the state government for the same,” he said and added that the government should also give emphasis on solar-powered pump sets under the Jal Jeevan Mission in all the gram panchayats.

The gram panchayat has installed 3 KV solar rooftop panels for supplying power to the gram panchayat building and its hall. As a result, the consumption of power from conventional energy has reduced drastically. Further, a solar-powered smart classroom has been installed in the Government Primary School in Sentiyaru. “Within two years, we are planning to install similar solar-powered classrooms in all the four government schools in the gram panchayat limits,” said Nagesh.

Leaders’ support

The elected representatives have supported the solar installations in the GP limits. The panchayat has also provided solar lamps to 75 households in the GP limits.

Nagesh said mobile starters are being used to switch on and switch off some of the pumps on the mobile phones of a few pump operators in the gram panchayat as well.