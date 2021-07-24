Water puddles irk residents

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Jul 24 2021, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 22:04 ist
The locals staged a protest against the PWD for not clearing water puddles on Doddamalthe-Kagadikatte Junction.

Alleging that water puddles on the state highway have been creating inconvenience for the motorists, the local residents staged a protest by planting banana plants.

The puddles have been created on Doddamalthe-Kagadikatte Junction. The PWD has not initiated any steps to clear the water puddles.

The state highway connects Shanivarasanthe, Somwarpet and Madikeri. Hundreds of vehicles use the stretch daily.

About three feet of water has accumulated in the puddles. There is a threat of accidents due to the creation of water puddles. Even pedestrians are finding it difficult to move around, said a resident, Rudrappa.

The PWD officials should visit the spot and ensure the easy flow of water by repairing the drains, he added. 

