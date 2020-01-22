Water woes: Harekala to get bridge-cum-barrage

The bridge-cum-barrage connecting Harekala Kadavu and Adyar at an estimated cost of Rs 194 crore will be completed in two years, MLA U T Khader said on Wednesday.

The long-pending project was announced in the previous budget. This is one of the biggest projects taken up by the Minor Irrigation Department.

“The tender was entrusted to a firm owned by entrepreneur G Shankar. The bridge will be 520-metre-long and 10-metre-wide. Light vehicles can pass on the bridge on a 7.5-metre road. Pedestrian paths of 1.25-metre width each will be laid on both sides of the road,” said Khader.

“At present, the backwater flows to Thumbe dam at Adyar. With the construction of a bridge-cum-barrage, the water problem can be solved. The water will be stored for a three-kilometre stretch from Adyar to Thumbe,” he explained.

Groundwater table

The MLA said that the construction of a barrage will help rejuvenate groundwater table.

“The water will be supplied to not only Ullal but also parts of Mangaluru when water scarcity peaks during summer. Water can be impounded at a height of four metre in the barrage. But it was decided to store water up to a height of two metres (18.7 million cubic metre),” said Khader.