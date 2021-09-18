Waterfalls become the cynosure of all eyes

Waterfalls become the cynosure of all eyes

DHNS
DHNS, Napoklu,
  • Sep 18 2021, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 23:17 ist
The Chelavara Falls in Kodagu.

With the incessant rainfall in the district, the waterfalls have regained their glory and have once again become the cynosure of all eyes. 

An awesome plunge of water from atop, which eventually shapes into beautiful waterfalls, has been attracting tourists.

Abbikolli Falls on the Madikeri-Mangaluru highway has been attracting onlookers. 

Medura Falls, Chelavara Falls near Cheyyandane, Parekattu Falls in Nelaji, Devaragundi Falls in Perooru, Neelakandi Falls from Tadiyandamol Betta and Chingara Falls in Yavakapady are in full flow due to the rain. 

Chelavara Falls has been attracting tourists. Many have lost their lives without realizing the depth of water in the waterfalls. Now, the authorities have taken measures to check the visitors from entering the water. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Waterfalls
Kodagu
cynosure of eyes
attracting tourists

Related videos

What's Brewing

Iceland volcanic eruption the longest in half a century

Iceland volcanic eruption the longest in half a century

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

 