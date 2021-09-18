Waterfalls become the cynosure of all eyes

With the incessant rainfall in the district, the waterfalls have regained their glory and have once again become the cynosure of all eyes.

An awesome plunge of water from atop, which eventually shapes into beautiful waterfalls, has been attracting tourists.

Abbikolli Falls on the Madikeri-Mangaluru highway has been attracting onlookers.

Medura Falls, Chelavara Falls near Cheyyandane, Parekattu Falls in Nelaji, Devaragundi Falls in Perooru, Neelakandi Falls from Tadiyandamol Betta and Chingara Falls in Yavakapady are in full flow due to the rain.

Chelavara Falls has been attracting tourists. Many have lost their lives without realizing the depth of water in the waterfalls. Now, the authorities have taken measures to check the visitors from entering the water.