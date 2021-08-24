Waterfalls in Suntikoppa are in full splendour

Several waterfalls in Suntikoppa hobli have been attracting people and tourists with their natural splendour.

Some of these waterfalls in Suntikoppa are located inside plantations.

As the region has witnessed intermittent rainfall from the past week, many waterfalls have regained their natural beauty.

The sound of the water flowing down the hills has been beckoning the tourists.

Haleri Falls is situated at a distance of 2 km from Boyikeri. The sound of the flowing water can be heard till 2 km.

'D' Block Falls in Kedakal Gram Panchayat limits near Suntikoppa, is one of the most attractive falls. The waterfalls cascade amidst the greens, providing a feast for the eyes.