Waterless River Seetha leaves people high and dry

People residing in the towns and villages along River Seetha are facing acute water shortage as the river has dried up. Scattered puddles and waterholes are a common sight on the riverbed.

River Seetha, which originates in Koodlu inside Nadpalu Someshwara reserve forest, passes through Hebri, Kuchooru, Belanje, Jomlutheertha, Nalkuru, Belve, Nacharu, Muddumane, Horlali, Kokkarne, Kadooru, Kooradi, Neelavara and Barkuru before emptying into Arabian Sea.

Normally, the perennial river has never gone dry from Someshwara to Jomlu inside the thick forest, people recalled

“This year, the river has dried up, sending alarm signals in the community. Along the 30 km to 40 km course, there is no sign of water and the riverbed is filled with gravels and boulders,”

said Sudhakar Soorgoli of Udupi district Samatha Sainika Dal.

He said arecanut plantations, on 3,000 acres of land located on the banks of the river, had wilted without water. Water available in waterholes are used by a few farmers. Many poor farmers have abandoned their plantations and are waiting for clouds to open up, he added.

Sudhakar said if elected representatives and government had been firm on their decision, the water woes would have been solved long ago by diverting water from River Varahi through canals.

“The water channeled through canals will benefit 30 villages and will also irrigate over 4,000 acres of land. With lakes and rivulets brimming with water, the groundwater table would have also improved,” he said.