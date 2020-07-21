Waves wash away part of road, damage house in Mangaluru

With the sea erosion intensifying, a portion of Someshwara Ucchila-Battappady road has been washed away in the fury of the waves. A house was also damaged in the sea erosion.

Owing to the complete damage to the road, four houses in the vicinity have lost connectivity.

The house of Revathi at Battappady has been completely damaged and the family members have shifted to their relatives' house. Further, the boulders dumped to check sea erosion at Ucchila, Someshwara, Kaiko, Kiliriyanagara, Mukkachery areas have been washed away by the waves.

Someshwara TMC Commissioner Vani Alva who visited the spot and collected information on the house that was damaged completely. The inmates of four houses who have lost connectivity after the road was washed away have been provided temporary arrangement at a school in Ucchila-Bovi.