Waylaying Karnataka MLA’s car: Police recover spanner from Scorpio

During the investigation of alleged waylaying of MLA Harish Poonja's car in Farangipet, police have recovered the spanner rod wrench from the Scorpio vehicle.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that the spanner (shiny L shaped tool) was used by Riyaz (38), from Falnir, to threaten both MLA Harish Poonja and his driver.

Riyaz had allegedly waved the spanner while abusing the complainant.

Police have conducted a search operation in the residence of the accused. They recovered 2 mobile phones from the accused. Further investigation is on, the SP added.

BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel urged the superintendent of police and home minister not to play down the incident of MLA Harish Poonja as a mere `road-rage’ case.

We should conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, he said.

‘’The NIA investigations have already exposed the role of IS, PFI and inter-state miscreants from Kerala in untoward incidents that took place in coastal Karnataka,’’ he stressed.