Waylaying K'taka MLA’s car: Police recover spanner

Waylaying Karnataka MLA’s car: Police recover spanner from Scorpio

We should conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, Nalin Kumar Kateel said

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 16 2022, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 12:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

During the investigation of alleged waylaying of MLA Harish Poonja's car in Farangipet, police have recovered the spanner rod wrench from the Scorpio vehicle. 

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that the spanner (shiny L shaped tool) was used by Riyaz (38), from Falnir, to threaten both MLA Harish Poonja and his driver.

Riyaz had allegedly waved the spanner while abusing the complainant.

Police have conducted a search operation in the residence of the accused. They recovered 2 mobile phones from the accused. Further investigation is on, the SP added.

BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel urged the superintendent of police and home minister not to play down the incident of MLA Harish Poonja as a mere `road-rage’ case. 

We should conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, he said.

‘’The NIA investigations have already exposed the role of IS, PFI and inter-state miscreants from Kerala in untoward incidents that took place in coastal Karnataka,’’ he stressed.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Harish Poonja
Farangipet
Nalin Kumar Kateel
Karnataka News
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Kuno cheetahs 'frolicking' may be released in wild soon

Kuno cheetahs 'frolicking' may be released in wild soon

Maverick librarian gets little bookworms to blossom

Maverick librarian gets little bookworms to blossom

One-pot wonder

One-pot wonder

The bold & fascinating cacao

The bold & fascinating cacao

Time travel through Mumbai

Time travel through Mumbai

Currying favours no more

Currying favours no more

DH Toon | Staying afloat in rough economic waters

DH Toon | Staying afloat in rough economic waters

Contraception is woman's business, say 45% K'taka men

Contraception is woman's business, say 45% K'taka men

Scientists scour oceans to test plankton and pollution

Scientists scour oceans to test plankton and pollution

 