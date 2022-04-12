We are not into appeasement politics: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that BJP is not into appeasement politics.

"The government's bold steps during communal flare-ups in Shivamogga, Dharwad and Kolar had revealed that the state is well-governed," Bommai stressed while launching Jaggi Vasudev's 'Save the Soil Movement'.

The tongues of former chief ministers had lost all civility, the CM said while responding to former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy's frequent taunts at him.

On the health minister’s proposal to re-introduce precautionary measures by imposing surveillance and mandatory quarantine for passengers arriving from eight high-risk countries, the CM welcomed it as a good strategy to check the spread of the Covid-19.

"The first, second and third waves of the pandemic had taught us the importance of taking precautionary measures in advance," he said.

He said that the 'Save Soil' campaign aims to safeguard the fertility of the soil, earth and its biomass.

Sadhguru's bike journey for #SaveSoil launched from London, UK, on March 21 passed through the Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia, Italy and Switzerland before entering France.

Today is the 18th day of the SaveSoil movement and Sadhguru will be riding into Brussels in Belgium.

The chief minister said, “The campaign has the support of our government. This must be done in all taluks and districts."

About 150 locals and volunteers who are #EarthBuddies in the SaveSoil campaign, participated in the programme.