'We had not expected so much flood'

We had witnessed inundation at B Mooda in Bantwal in the past. However, we had not expected it to reach such danger level, said flood victim Tameema, who is now taking shelter at a relief centre set up at Inspection Bungalow in Bantwal.

Speaking to DH, she said, “We do not know what is the situation back in our house at B Mooda. I heard, there is five-ft water near my house. When authorities asked us to shift to safer locations on Friday, we collected a few clothes and left the house fearing flood. We have left all our goods including rice, furniture, electronic goods as it is inside the house. I had not expected water to reach such a great height. Had I known, I would have kept all the essentials in the attic and left the house.”

Mohammed, manager of a commercial complex-cum-residential apartment at Bastipadpu in Bantwal, said, “The parking area in the building is inundated. Since 2015, we have been witnessing such a scenario for two to three days when River Nethravathi swells in Bantwal.”

Markets marooned

Hundreds of shops, including meat and chicken stalls, at Baddakatte area in Bantwal is marooned. In fact, chicken were seen floating in water in the morning from chicken stall. The merchants have incurred a huge loss with the inundation of their shops. All the chairs from Sparsha Kalamandira in Bantwal were seen floating in the flooded water.

All the flood victims are sheltered at IB and Sharada High School at Panemangalore.

With the decline in rain in Western Ghats region, the inflow to River Nethravathi started declining and the flood water in Bantwal Pete and low-lying areas too started receding by evening.

The parking area of Buntara Bhavana at Bantwal too is submerged. Traffic on Bantwal-Belthangady road was closed following rise in water-level in the river. At least 17 houses in Talapady in Bantwal too is submerged. the road that provides connectivity to Mudipu from Marnabail and Panolibail is submerged in water.

Farangipete, Brahmarakootlu, Talapady, Ajilamogaru and other areas situated on the banks of river in

inundated. Nandavara Temple at Panemangalore is inundated.

If rain continues water-level in River Nethravathi will increases, then Mangaluru-Bantwal road too will be closed. In fact, Bantwal had seen such flood way back on July 25, 1974, when water-level in River Nethravathi had stood throughout the day at 11.4 metres.