We must increase fish production to reach top position in India, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

District-in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the fisheries department has chalked out programmes to generate self-employment for 10,000 people in the fisheries sector in Karnataka.

Delivering the 74th Independence Day address after unfurling the National Flag at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on Saturday, he said Karnataka is in the sixth position in terms of fish production in the country. “We want to reach the top position by increasing the production. Priority will be given for the fisheries sector under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana,” he added.

Lauding the district administration in handling the global pandemic, he said Covid-19 has posed a challenge to humanity. "There is a need to maintain social distance and cleanliness to check the spread of Covid-19. The district administration has given priority to the free treatment and testing of the Covid-19 infected. There is no compromise on the health care of the people in the district," he said.

He said that the State government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore each for the construction of Mini Vidhana Soudha at the newly announced Moodbidri and Kadaba taluks. The government has already released Rs two crore each and the work is in progress.

Covid-19 warriors from the health department, revenue department, police and ULBs were honoured on the occasion. Akash Madiwalayya Hiremata, SSLC topper from Morarji Desai Residential School, Macchina was felicitated.

A cheque of Rs 10,000 from the social welfare department was handed over to him.