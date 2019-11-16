'We should steer India to top of global economy'

Bengaluru-based Axilor Ventures Pvt Ltd Chairman S Gopalakrishnan (Kris) said it was our responsibility to steer India to the top of the global economy in the coming decade.

He was delivering the convocation address of the 27th Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Convocation held at KMC Greens here, on Friday.

Gopalakrishnan said students should contribute to building a new India. “I have confidence that young leaders like you will play an important role in the transformation of India.”He impressed the gathering to take advantage of the existing opportunities. To drive home his point, he chose ‘Navigating Disruptions’ as the title of his address.

“Emerging technologies are creating multiple disruptions in industry, economy and our lives,” he said and added that a fusion of technologies is blurring the lines between the physical, digital, and biological domains.”

The technologies defining this era he felt were Digital computing, high-speed internet, mobile phones, social networks, robotics, drones, nanotechnology among others.

“Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet (Parent company of Google) and Facebook, all startups are companies with the largest market capitalisation in the world today. All these companies leveraged technology innovations and disrupted exiting business models,” he said.

The speed at which knowledge is growing and being put into good use is amazing. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming one of the most important technologies of all time. AI is now getting deeper into what were so far specialist human domains. He highlighted the real-time example of image-guided and robot-assisted surgery.

He advised graduands to look at these technology and industry shifts as opportunities to build their careers.

“The fundamental qualities like dedication, discipline, passion, leadership, communication, networking and empathy do not change whether you aim to become a corporate professional or an entrepreneur,” he stressed.

Degrees

As many as 1,389 undergraduates, postgraduates, super specialty and research scholars were awarded degrees during the convocation. A total of 4,177 graduates will be receiving their degrees in person over the next three days.

Gold medals

The three students who received Dr TMA Pai Gold medals are Gaurav Rawat, Radhika Gupta (BDS, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru) and Saraswati Sanjay Chavda (MSc Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Manipal School of Life Sciences, Manipal).

MAHE Pro-Chancellor After Dr H S Ballal, Vice-Chancellor Dr H Vinod Bhat among others were also present.