We will not vacate relief centre: Flood victims

The inmates of the flood relief centre in Nelyahudikeri have accused the district administration of making attempts to evict them.

They said that the revenue department officials have been forcing the inmates to sign a letter of undertaking.

The letter states that those who have signed it agree to vacate the houses they have illegally built on the banks of River Cauvery and that they agree to receive an Ex-Gratia provided by the government and voluntarily leave the sites.

People in the relief centre protested against the move of the district administration and vented their anger by tearing the letters.

Labour leader P R Bharat urged the district administration to allow the victims to stay at the relief centre till the arrangements for permanent rehabilitation are made.

Severe protests will be inevitable otherwise, he added.

No eviction: DC

Reacting to the accusation, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy clarified that the flood victims will not be evicted by the district administration and there is no need to panic.

The signature is obtained from only those victims who agree to shift to alternative sites from river banks, she added.

Also, the list of these victims will be uploaded on the website, she said.