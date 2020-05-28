Webinar by SJEC on May 29

In the present day scenario of life amidst COVID-19, it is becoming extremely important to realize the way industries are reacting to this situation and learn the requirements to be the choice of the employers.

To give more insights about the preparations for the days ahead, St Joseph Engineering College (SJEC), Mangaluru, has scheduled a webinar titled 'Preparation for the next normal' by one of the seasoned industry leaders Mohan Kumar, Practice Head at Wipro Limited on May 29 from 12 noon to 1.30 pm.

The webinar will be held in association with one of the leading IT Giants, Wipro Limited and is intended to help students gain knowledge on industry outlook, encourage to build a positive perspective on the road ahead, prepare for project work, develop self-reliance and contextual preparedness for placements and beyond.

Students may register for the webinar by visiting bit.ly/SJEC-Webinar-PNN.