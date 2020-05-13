Webinar on engineering education

Amidst the chaos caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, St Joseph Engineering College (SJEC) in Vamanjoor, Mangaluru will conduct a webinar to clear confusions on the admissions to engineering courses.

The webinar, “Engineering Education: Post COVID-Scenario” will be conducted on May 16 (from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm). The webinar will throw some light on the impact of Covid-19 in the field of engineering education which is a major cause for concern among most of the current PU students and their parents. Simultaneously, the webinar will also focus on the present online mode of education and job opportunities for engineering graduates.

The hour-long webinar is broadly going to cover adapting to digital teaching-learning strategies by Dr Rio D’Souza, Principal of SJEC. It will also deal with admissions to Engineering Colleges 2020-21 by Dr Vincent Crasta, Professor and Head, Department of Physics at SJEC and Careers in Engineering: current and post COVID scenario by Sangeeta Ferrao, Placement Officer of SJEC

Although there is no prior registration process as such, the participants may join the webinar throughhttps://bit.ly/SJEC-Webinar-EEPCSor by visiting the website of the college and interact with the speakers by posing their queries in the chat window during the live session.