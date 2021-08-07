Weekend curfew gets good response in Kodagu

Weekend curfew gets good response in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 07 2021, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 22:25 ist
Only a few vehicles were seen on the main road in Madikeri following the weekend curfew.

The weekend curfew received a good response in Kodagu on Saturday.

The shops selling essential commodities were allowed to function till 2 pm. After 2 pm, all the shops remained closed. There was a restriction on the movement of people. All the tourist spots remained closed.

The members of the chambers of commerce rued that the authorities should have taken measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in border areas instead of imposing the weekend curfew. 

Chamber of commerce president M B Devaiah urged the state government to drop the weekend curfew immediately.

The traders have been incurring losses following rain and the Covid-19 pandemic in the district for the last several years, he added.

Though activities were allowed in Kudloor industrial area in Kushalnagar, only a few labourers were seen at the site. The government offices and banks functioned normally.

