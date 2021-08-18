Weekend curfew hitting people hard, says Pawan Pemmaiah

The weekend curfew imposed in Kodagu district has been causing a lot of inconvenience to people, especially the labourers, while the influential people are making profits from the back door, alleged Kodagu Rakshana Vedike president Pawan Pemmaiah.

He said that the concept of curfew has been reduced to a laughing stock by the district administration.

During the weekend curfew, permission has been given for the purchase of essential items from 5 am to 2 pm. During this period, the market will be crowded. Even though the curfew will be imposed after 2 pm, the vehicles will be moving without any restriction and the influential people continue their business. Only the small vendors are forced to close their business and run under losses, he said.

Pawan Pemmaiah further alleged that tourists are staying in the district between Friday evening and Monday morning, as the weekend curfew is only there for namesake.

"The district administration should understand the curfew rules as defined by the law. Instead of implementing curfew for namesake, let the people take precautions on their own," he said.

People in the district are capable of fighting against the pandemic. The district administration should control the people coming from outside, he added.