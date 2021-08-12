Weekend curfew: MU postpones UG, PG exams

Weekend curfew: Mangalore University postpones UG, PG exams

The revised dates will be uploaded on the university website and also in colleges on August 12

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Aug 12 2021, 09:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 09:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Due to weekend lockdown, Mangalore University (MU) has decided to postpone its postgraduate and undergraduate (UG and PG) examinations scheduled to be held on August 14 and 28, according to a press release from Mangalore University Registrar (Evaluation) Prof P L Dharma.

The revised dates will be uploaded on the university website and also in colleges on August 12. There will be no changes in other scheduled exams, he clarified.

Mangalore University recommenced its exams for the PG and UG students from Wednesday.

Exams were held for 51 subjects in the UG courses and for 53 subjects in the PG programmes.

Out of 43,864 registered students, 41,989 had appeared for the UG examinations.

Out of 5,732 students, who had enrolled for PG programmes, 5,676 had appeared for the exam, the registrar stated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangalore University
Karnataka
Mangaluru
exams

Related videos

What's Brewing

Could the Taliban take over Afghanistan?

Could the Taliban take over Afghanistan?

GSLV-F10 carrying earth observation satellite lifts off

GSLV-F10 carrying earth observation satellite lifts off

DH Toon | FinMin vetoes breakfast at school plan

DH Toon | FinMin vetoes breakfast at school plan

'Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth'

'Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth'

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

 