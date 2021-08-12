Weekend curfew: Mangalore University postpones UG, PG exams

Due to weekend lockdown, Mangalore University (MU) has decided to postpone its postgraduate and undergraduate (UG and PG) examinations scheduled to be held on August 14 and 28, according to a press release from Mangalore University Registrar (Evaluation) Prof P L Dharma.

The revised dates will be uploaded on the university website and also in colleges on August 12. There will be no changes in other scheduled exams, he clarified.

Mangalore University recommenced its exams for the PG and UG students from Wednesday.

Exams were held for 51 subjects in the UG courses and for 53 subjects in the PG programmes.

Out of 43,864 registered students, 41,989 had appeared for the UG examinations.

Out of 5,732 students, who had enrolled for PG programmes, 5,676 had appeared for the exam, the registrar stated.