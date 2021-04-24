Weekend curfew: Normal life hit in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Weekend curfew: Normal life hit in DK, Udupi

  Apr 24 2021
Normal life was disrupted in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts as the weekend curfew in the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases came into force from Saturday. Shops selling essential items were allowed to open from 6 am till 10 am when people flocked to make urgent purchases. Fish markets were also busy with customers, while all other commercial establishments remained shut.

Police have deployed force in the entire DK district to prevent people from crowding. In Mangaluru, 45 check points were set up to stop people from unnecessary travel in private vehicles. City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the people are cooperating with the weekend curfew.

In Udupi also, normal life came to a near-halt during the weekend curfew. Vehicles were off the roads and shops and commercial establishments remained closed, except for those selling essential commodities. Long distance buses were allowed, while city buses and private vehicles kept off the roads.

